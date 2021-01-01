Iphone 6S Case, Iphone 6 Case, Women Cute Daisy Flowers Sunflower Spring Floral Blooms Girly Cute Clear Soft Rubber Anti-Scratch Shockproof Tpu.

??Compatible With Apple Iphone 6/6S?Upgraded 2Mm Thickness Protection Case: Shock-Absorbing Tpu Frame That Protects Against Dropping, Bumping, Scratchings Etc, And German Import Tpu Material, Providing A Full Range Of Health Protection And Comfortable Experience:?Hd-Clear Lasting?Anti-Yellow?Fingerprint-Proof?Scratch-Resistant?Nontoxin?Safe And Enviroment Friendly. Bare Feeling Of Gripping? Upgrading Protection?Under The Case Of Meeting The Functional Requirements, It Was Designed To Be In Line With Simple, Athletic And Functional;Thicker Tpu Will Rebound Instantly Before Cracking, Enhanced Seismic Structure Features To 50%! Anti-Scratch? Camera Protection'the Lips In The Front And The Back Camera All Are 2Mm Higher Than The Screen? Camera, Which Can Protect Your Phone Directly Contact To The Table Surface, Provides Lasting Protection Against Scratches And Scrapes, Keeping Your Phone Looking New. Eyes-Catching Design? A