From bulova
iPhone 5C Case Hard PC Shell and Soft Silicone Hybrid 3 in 1 Pieces Shockproof AntiScratch Combo Cover for iPhone 5C MintPink
Advertisement
Specially designed for Apple iPhone 5c 3in1 Design: Plastic Back Cover + Plastic Bumper + TPU inner frame Maximum Protect Your phone from Drop and Scratch Protection Silicone case provide full corner drop protection and PC case protects case from scrach and fingerprint Full degree of protection: covers all four corners and includes raised edges and a PC & silicon lip to keep the screen from scratching or touching the ground Precise cut and design; Easy access to all ports, sensors, speakers, cameras and all features