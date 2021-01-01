From general
Iphone 12 Pro Max Case Square, Glossy Silicone Corners Strengthen Protection Soft Tpu Bumper Slim Gloss Shockproof Cover For Iphone 12 Pro Max.
Advertisement
Material: Silicone, Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Palm Compatible Phone Models: Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max 5G(6.7Inch 2020) Camera Protection Design Allows You Say Goodbye To The Scratch And Dirt On The Camera. Supports Wireless Charging. No Need To Remove The Leopard Square Case When Using A Wireless Charger. The Precisely Cut Case Allows You To Take Full Advantage Of The Charging Port, Headphone Port And Function Keys. Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max 5G(6.7 Inch 2020).