Iphone 12 Pro Max Case, Diamond Butterfly Iphone 12 Pro Max Cases For Women Girls, Pattern Design Shockproof Anti-Scratch Organic Glass Case For.

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Diamond Butterfly Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Pro Max(6.7-Inch) Top Glass: Hard Organic Glass Back Sheet Has Excellent Characteristics Such As Abrasion Resistance, Scratch Resistance And Impact Resistance. Make Your Iphone 12 Pro Max Case Have A High-End Texture While Also Having Strong Protection Safe Design: The High Quality Tpu Soft Case Covers All Edges Of The Phone. The Raised Edges Protect The Front Screen. Protect Your Iphone 12 Pro Max From Dust, Dirt And Scratches. Easy To Use: The Bumper Is Made Of Tpu Material Which Is Good For Absorbing Shock And Protecting The Iphone 12 Pro Max. It Is Easy To Install And Remove And Wont Scratch Your Phone. Support Function: Precise Hole Positions Allow You To Smoothly Press Various Phone Buttons.