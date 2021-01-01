Iphone 12 Pro Max Case 6.7 Inch 2020, Soft Tpu Bumper With Hard Pc Back Armor Military-Grade Shockproof Protective Cover Case With Magnetic Car.

This Case Adopted High-Quality Tpu And Pc Materials, It Provides Military-Grade Protection For Your Phone, Protecting It From Damage When Dropped. Raised Edges And Reinforced Edges Higher Than The Camera And Screen To Protect It From Scratch, Daily Wear And Dust. This Case Equipped With Magnetic Car Mount Kickstand, It Support 360 Degree Rotation And 180 Degree Flip Which Gives You The Convenience To Watch Videos And Movies Hands-Free With Desired Comfort And Stability Precise Cutouts: All The Buttons Fit Perfectly On Your Phone, You Can Enjoy All Functions Of Your Iphone 12 Pro Max, And You Dont Need To Take Off The Case When Charging.