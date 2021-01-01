From general
Iphone 12 Pro Max Case 6.7 In, Clear Soft Tpu Plating Bumper Anti-Scratch Shockproof Protective Case Cover For Iphone 12 Pro Max 2020 (Elegant White)
Advertisement
Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Elegant White Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7 In 2020 High-Quality Materials: Flexible And Soft Tpu Rubber Bumper Edges (Rose Gold) Using Electroplating Technology, It Does Not Fade. Soft Comfortable Touch Feeling, Provide Extreme Drop Protection And Scratch Resistant. The Back Transparent Cover Keep Iphone 12 Pro Max Original Look, The Plating Bumper Make Phone Looks More Luxury. Inner Tiny Dots Design Avoids Ugly Watermark Against The Phone Back And Sides. Raised Bezels To Offer Protection For Screen And Camera. Easy Access To All The Controls And Features; Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports.