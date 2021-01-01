Iphone 12 Pro Case, Black And White American Flag Iphone 12 Pro Cases, Tempered Glass Back+Soft Silicone Tpu Shock Protective Case For Apple Iphone.

Material: Silicone, Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Black And White American Flag Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12/12 Pro Advanced Printing: Covered With Tempered Glass Using The Worlds Top Printing Technology. Make Iphone 12 Pro Case Pattern Brighter, Clearer And More Vivid. Top Glass: Hard Tempered Glass Back Sheet Has Excellent Characteristics Such As Abrasion Resistance, Scratch Resistance And Impact Resistance. Make Your Iphone 12 Pro Case Have A High-End Texture While Also Having Strong Protection. Easy To Use: The Bumper Is Made Of Tpu Material Which Is Good For Absorbing Shock And Protecting The Iphone 12 Pro. Precise Hole Positions Allow You To Smoothly Press Various Phone Buttons. It Is Easy To Install And Remove And Wont Scratch Your Phone. Safe Design: Raised Edges Protect Screen From Scratches And Facedown Impacts. Reinforced Rubber Corners Aborb Impacts To Reduce Possibility Of Shatters.