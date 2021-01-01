Iphone 12/12 Pro 3D Texture Floral Case For Girl Woman Drop Protection Soft Tpu Bumper Silicone Cushion Slim Shockproof Shell For Iphone 12/12 Pro.

Material: Silicone, Tpu: Form Factor: Liquid Silicone + Tpu Color: White + Red + Blue Flowers Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 12 / 12 Pro (6.1') Compatible With?Specially Designed Only For Iphone 11 Pro Max. Wireless Charging?Supports Fast Wireless Charging. Stylish Protection?Get This Phone Case Today. You Will Not Regret Investing In A High Quality Case For Your Phone. High Quality Material?With A Stylish Contrasting Color Design And 3D Printed Pattern, It Looks More Dynamic. It Feels Sensitive When Pressed And Has A Certain Tactile Reflection, Precise Cutouts And Easy Access To All Buttons, Controls & Ports Without Having To Remove The Phone Case. Protection Design?The Sides Are Made Of Molded Tpu To Ensure That Your Iphone Is Protected From Drops And Bumps. The Front Bevel Edge Also Helps Protect The Iphone Screen. And The Camera Lenses Are Protected With Wraparound Bevel That Fit Perfectly.