iPhone 11 Pro Xs 10 X Holster Premium Phone Belt Holster Case with Belt Clip and ID Card Holder Cell Phone Carrying Pouch for Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Best Quality Guranteed. This 100% Hand Crafted, Premium Quality and Durable cell phone belt holder holster case with belt clip for iPhone 11 Pro (2019) iPhone X iPhone XS (2018) with a thin to medium case on such as Otterbox Commuter, Symmetry case Inner Dimensions: 5.9' x 3' x 0.55' ((Extra room fit the phone with case on)) Built-In Card Holder with Magnetic Closure, a handy card holder slot located in the front of the pouch gives you the ability to keep the cards you need at your fingertips and the magnetic closure flap will make sure nothing falls out To wear it, you can choose the belt loop option or clip to your belt with the durable belt clip, waistband or inside your handbag's pocket. Never lose it again Fine materials and craftsmanship are the hallmarks of the Cell Phone Holster. You'll find this level of quality in our protective interior cushioning