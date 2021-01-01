From revell/mongram
iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case with Card Holder PU Leather Kickstand Card Slots CaseDouble Magnetic Clasp and Durable Shockproof Cover for iPhone 11 Pro.
Advertisement
Practical Card holder: 3 card slots for ID card, credit cards card or some cash, without taking purse to outdoor. The Wallet Card Case Only for the iPhone 11 Pro(5.8 Inch Display, Released in 2019). Premium PU Leather: Use High-quality durable material for the service life, soft PU material brings very comfortable touch feel. Convenient Stand Feature: The Stand can be converted into a multi-angle comfortable view for reading, watching videos or facetime. All-Round Protection: A full-scale covering design to upgrade Anti-fall protective system. Precise cutouts: Precise cutouts for speakers, charging ports, audio ports and buttons for your convenience.