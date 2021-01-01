From general

Iphone 11 Pro Wallet Case Credit Card Holder, Premium Leather Kickstand Durable Shockproof Protective Cover Iphone 11 Pro 5.8 Inch(Rose Gold)

Material: Leather: Color: Rose Gold Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Pro Screen Size: 5.8 Inches [Premium Leather]: High-Quality Pu Leather (Include The Side) Feels Softer And Looks More Comfortable. [Functional Wallet]: 2 Card Slots And 1 Money Pocket Securely Hold More Than 3 Cards And Some Cash(Ids, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Drivers License Etc.). [Convenient Kickstand]: Kickstand Functions Is Convenient For Reading, Watching Videos, Browsing The Web And Face-To-Face Chatting With Friends. [Full-Frame Protection]: 1.5Mm Raised Buffer Edge Prevent Your Iphone 11 Pro Flat Surfaces Scratching, The Four Corner Also Protect Your Iphone 11 Pro From Dropping, Shocking.

