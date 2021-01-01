From apple
Straight Talk Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB Space Gray - Prepaid Smartphone
Advertisement
Key Features: 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display Water and dust resistant (4 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68) Triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and brand new privacy features Specifications: Band (Frequency): CDMA EV-DO Rev. A (800, 1900 MHz) Included Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 3190 mAh battery Hearing Aid: M3/T4 Talk Time: Up to 18 hours Speed: 4G LTE/Wi-Fi® Display: 5.8'' (diagonal)all screen OLED-Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Storage: Internal Memory: 64 GB - Up to 512GB Camera: Triple 12 MP Ultra-Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras Dimensions: Width:2.81 inches(71.4 mm), Height:5.67 inches (144.0 mm), Depth:0.32 inch(8.1 mm) What’s in the Box: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max with iOS 13 EarPods with Lightning Connector Lightning to USB Cable USB Power Adapter and Documentation