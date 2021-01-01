From steinhausen
iPhone 11 Pro Max Wallet Case65inch Glass Screen Protector Included RFID Blocking Flip Folio Leather Cell Phone Cover with Credit Card Holder for.
Advertisement
COMPATIBILITY and Convenience DesignCompatible with iPhone 11 pro Max 6.5 inchHolds an iPhone 11 pro Max, 3 credit & ID cards and up to 4 bills and Free tempered glass screen protector included. PRECISE CRAFT and PERFERT DESIGN: Our handmade phone case is crafted with premium leather, Covers 360bezels protection of your iPhone and includes raised sides to prevent screen scratches and any other daily wear, Ultra-strong magnetic closure provides security & peaceful mind. DURABLE MATERIAL: Dual layer faux leather will become more durable and more protective of your phone, It resists stretching & fading over time and even stands up to the occasional splash or drop on the floor. HANDS-FREE OPTIMIZED - Horizontal + Vertical kick-stand, fully adjustable for hands-free video calls, reading, or movies anywhere 100% Guarantee: portfolio phone wallet case for iPhone 11 pro Max,60 Days Money Back Guarantee & 365 days Warranty friendly cust