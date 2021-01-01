Iphone 11 Pro Max Wallet Case, Pu Leather W/Kickstand Slot Holder Folio Soft Case Embossed Mandala Flower Durable Back Phone Cover For Iphone 11.

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Color: Rose Gold Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Pro Max Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Texture Of Material:[Embossed Mandala Pattern Design] This Durable Cover Case With Embossed Mandala Pattern Embossed. Made Of High Quality Colorful Pu Leather. Four Corner Protection By High Quality Soft Tpu Inner Skin Shell. Shock Absorbent Material. Smooth And Sturdy Leather Which Prevents Damage From Dust, Dirt & Scratches. Super-Thin Without Bulky Feel, And The Case Is Slim Enough To Fit In The Palm Of Your Hand. Go Wallet-Less: Free Yourself From One More Item In Your Pockets. Keep Your Favorite Credit Card And Cash Slot With Your Phone, And Youre Set For Most Situations. Note That We Only Recommend A Maximum Of 2-3 Card Per Slot For Best Functionality. Kickstand Feature: Steady Magnetic Buckles Keep Cards / Cashes Safe And Secure, No Worries About Things Slip Out, Iphone 11 Pro Max Leather Case Can