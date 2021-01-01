Iphone 11 Pro Max Wallet Case, Iphone 11 Pro Max Credit Card Holder Case Iphone 11 Pro Max Slim Leather Case Protective Shockproof Pocket Wallet.

Material: Tpu, Leather: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Red Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Pro Max 2019, Apple Iphone 11 Pro Max, Iphone 11 Pro Max 6.5 Inch Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Iphone 11 Pro Max Case With Credit Card Holder: 4 Card Slots Give Enough Space For More Than 4 Cards And Some Cash, Including Your Id Card, Credit Card, Photo. And The Botton Provides Security And Keep It Closed, Which Can Keep Your Belongings Well. Slim Design:(1)Finest Soft Leather Texture And Lightweight Design Will Bring The Comfortable Touching Feelings And It Is More Convenient To Take Along.(2)The Raised Rim And Tpu Lip Will Provide The Drop Protection - Ensuring Your Phone Stays Safe At All Times. Convenient Kickstand: The Kickstand Is Convenient For Reading, Watching Video And Surfing The Internet.