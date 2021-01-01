From hdm human design medical

iPhone 11 Pro Max Case Soft Silicone Gel Rubber Bumper Case Antiscratch Microfiber Lining Hard Shell Shockproof Fullbody Protective Case Cover for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

COMPATIBILITY - Shock proof silicone case for Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.5 inch (2019 release), simple and clean design, support wireless charging while case is on SLIM & PROTECTIVE: Fits snugly and provide a good amount of protection without adding bulk, super protective silicone cushion withstands most scratches, drops, bumps and shocks ANTI-SLIP TEXTURE: Made of high quality rubber silicone material, which prevents your phone slipping out of your hand, or off the table, soft to touch and good grip when holding it SCREEN & CAMERA & BACK PROTECTION: Featuring sufficient raised edges to lift screen and camera off flat surface to protect front screen and back camera from shattering or crack; The inside of the case is lined with soft microfiber material, which will keeps the back of your phone scratch free FITTING - Fits perfectly with iPhone 11 Pro Max, precise cutouts for all buttons and ports; unlike other silicone case, this case covers the whole bottom of

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com