iPhone 11 Pro Max Belt Clip Holster Case 2019 Scorpio Armor Heavy Duty Rugged Protective Cover with Holder Black

Our Scorpio belt case is perfect for those seeking full body protection without the bulk of a defender case (For iPhone 11 Pro Max ONLY will NOT fit other iPhone Models) Curved buttons provide the perfect tactile feedback you need for no-look volume adjustments (less button fiddling!) Swivel holster clip is steel-rivet reinforced to withstand repeated use and abuse The case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max features a matte non-slip finish and durable built-up corners for added impact protection is proud to be the holster case manufacturer trusted by the Department of Defense, NASA, US Marines, Army and Navy, US Army Corps of Engineers and hundreds of state and local Police and Fire departments Invest in the best and trust with confidence