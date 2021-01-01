Iphone 11 Pro Case, Clear Case With Edge Plating Finger Ring Holder, Ultral Slim Tpu Case With 360°Ring [Support Magnetic Car Holder],Protective.

Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Pro(5.8Inch) [Fashion Is Not Easy To Yellow] Shining And Eye-Catching Electroplating Edges, High-Quality Tpu Material, Not Easy To Yellow, Soft And Flexible, High-Precision Cutting Technology Does Not Affect The Use Of Any Buttons. [360°Rotating Ring] The Metal Bracket Can Rotate 360°, Which Is Easy To Rotate And Firm. The Built-In Stand Can Provide You With The Convenience Of Watching Videos And Movies Hands-Free, And Has The Required Comfort And Stability. In Addition, The Built-In Metal Magnetic Sheet Has Stable Adsorption And Can Be Directly Adsorbed To The Magnetic Car Holder. [Protection At All Times] The Tightly Wrapped Edge Protects Your Phone From Falling, Scratching And Impact. The High-Quality And Soft Tpu Material Will Not Scratch The Phone When Installed And Removed. [Perfect Fit] 1:1 Tailor-Made, The