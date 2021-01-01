iPhone 11 Pro Belt Clip Case with Kickstand (2019 Slimline) Ultra Thin Cover with Holster - Black

TheSlimline belt case features a durable metal kickstand, ultra slim profile, rubberized finish and open button cutouts for easy access to all your ports and controls (for iPhone 11 Pro ONLY Not compatible with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max) Built to last with a solid-core polycarbonate frame and a reinforced belt clip for vertical or horizontal use Secure slide-in design makes phone mounting / dismounting a breeze For additional protection a felt lining protects the inward facing screen when holstered products are proudly trustedby the Dept of Defense, NASA, US Marines, Army and Navy and hundreds of Police and Fire departments. Invest in the quality that comes backed by our Hassle-free Lifetime Guarantee