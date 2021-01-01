iPhone 11 CaseCactus in Flower Floral Pattern Clear Design Transparent Plastic Hard Back Case with Soft TPU Bumper Protective Cover Phone Case for.

iPhone 11 Case compatible with Apple iPhone 11 6.1 inch 2019 [PASS 12FT DROP TEST] Thanks to the reinforced invisiable aircushions on the 4 corners, this crystal case will always protect your iphone 11 from drops/bumps/shocks in daily usage. [SCREEN & CAMERA PROTECTION DESIGN] The special raised edges (0.09 inch) around the screen and camera providing long-lasting protection for the screen and back cameras when lay down the iPhone 11 on the tables or on the ground. [GOOD QUALITY PRINTING] Advanced printing technology keeps the floral flower printings on the iphone 11 crystal cover vivid and never fade. [SLIP RESISTANT] Micro-dots Technology on the bumpers effectively prevent the iphone 11 slip from your hand. [GET COMPLIMENTS] Many of our customers told us that they have got lots of compliments with this cute phone case on their iphone 11. You deserve the best.