From general

Iphone 11 Case, Forest Mountain Marble Pattern Clear Design Transparent Plastic Hard Back Case With Tpu Bumper Protective Case Cover For Apple.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Forest Mountain/Clear Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 [Screen & Camera Protection Design] The Special Raised Edges (0.09 Inch) Around The Screen And Camera Providing Long-Lasting Protection For Your Iphone Screen And Back Cameras When Lay Down On The Tables Or On The Ground. [Good Quality Printing] Advanced Printing Technology Keeps The Printings On The Crystal Cover Vivid And Never Fade. [Slip Resistant] Micro-Dots Technology On The Bumpers Effectively Prevent The The Iphone 11 Slip From Your Hand. [Get Compliments] Many Of Our Customers Told Us That They Have Got Lots Of Compliments With This Cute Phone Case On Their Iphone 11. You Deserve The Best.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com