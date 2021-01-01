Iphone 11 Case, American Flag Camo Deer Skull Iphone 11 Cases For Men Boys, Shockproof Anti-Scratch Soft Tpu Pattern Design Case For Apple Iphone 11.

Material: Tpu, Polybonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: American Flag Camo Deer Skull Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 11 Glamorous Style: The Printed Pattern Is Lifelike And Eye-Catching, Let Your Personality Shine. Show Off Your Style With Unique Pattern That Make Your Iphone 11 Fun And Chic. Advanced Aechnology: 2020 New Design Case Using The Worlds Top Printing Technology. Brings Luxury And Beauty To Your Iphone 11 Case Pattern Brighter, Clearer And More Vivid. Top Protection: The Iphone Case Excellent Characteristics Such As Abrasion Resistance, Scratch Resistance And Impact Resistance. Make Your Iphone 11 Case Have A High-End Texture While Also Having Strong Protection Easy To Use: The Bumper Is Made Of Tpu Material Which Is Good For Absorbing Shock And Protecting The Iphone 11. It Is Easy To Install And Remove And Wont Scratch Your Phone. Precise Hole Positions Allow You To Smoothly Press Various Phone Buttons.