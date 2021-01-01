Iphone 11 (6.1 In) - Abstract Star Hand Wonderful Perfect Printed Slim Fit Case - Tpu Hard Plastic -Sublimation Cases - Screen Production Case

Colorful Clear Design Makes Your Iphone Different And Eyes-Catching Will Make For The Perfect The Protective Cover Is Made From A High-Quality Absorption Inkttechnology Printed Tpu Material Which Is Highly Durable And Maintains Its Shape Protect Your Phone From Scratch Resistance, Bumps, Safety Shock Absorption And Other Daily Damage. Case Can Fit Perfectly, Easy To Install And Take Off Accurate Dimension Cut Outs At Headphone Slot, Charging Slot And Speaker Holes For Easy Access To Controls And Ports Without Removing The Back Case