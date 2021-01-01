From paradise herbs
IPH160 Monaural Noise canceling Mic Headset with 35mm Jack for Android Cell PhonesLaptopTabletApple MacBook and Other Smart Devices
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Monaural headset with Noise cancellation microphone with 3.5mm Jack adpater for Android cell phones, Laptop, Apple Mackbook, Tablet and other smart devices with 3.5mm jack. *3.5mm jack with QD adapter- 3.3ft cable. Easily connect to headset with QD. *3.5mm jack is gold plated 4 poles. Android cell phones such as Samsung Gallexy series, LG Huawei, HTC, ZTC, Apple Macbook, Tablet, Laptop and other smart devices.