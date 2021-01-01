iPearl Hard Shell Case for New 116 Lenovo Yoga 710 11 Laptop Orange

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of high-quality translucent polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect NEW 11.6'(diagonal) Lenovo Yoga 710 11 laptop all around. Designed to perfectly fit and protect ALL corners for the NEW 11.6-inch Lenovo Yoga 710 11 laptop. NOT compatible with Lenovo Yoga 910, Yoga 4 Pro, Yoga 3 Pro, Yoga 2 / 3 11, Yoga 2 Pro / Yoga 2 13 / Yoga 11 / Yoga 11s / Yoga 13. NOT compatible with any other Lenovo/non-Lenovo laptops. 2-piece light-weight (7.5 oz or 212 g) shell easily snaps on and off. Multiple colors available. NOTE: Before placing order, please make sure to verify your laptop model number as this case is MODEL specific and not interchangeable.