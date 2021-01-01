iPearl Hard Shell Case for 12.5-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA Series Laptop - Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of high-quality translucent polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect your 12.5'(diagonal) ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA series laptop all around. Designed to perfectly fit and protect ALL corners for the 12.5-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA series laptop NOT compatible with smaller ASUS C100PA and bigger ASUS C200 / C201 / C300 series Chromebook and other ASUS laptops NOT Fully compatible with the tablet mode when hard case on due to the limit space between top and bottom laptop. 2-piece light-weight ( 8 oz or 258 g) shell easily snaps on and off. NOTE: Before placing order, please make sure to verify your laptop model number as this case is MODEL specific and not interchangeable.