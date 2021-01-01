iPearl Hard Shell Case for 156quot Acer Chromebook 15 C910 CB5571 CB3531 Series Laptop Orange

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of USA-made high-quality translucent DOW polycarbonate material, which is shatter-proof and will protect your 15.6'(diagonal) Acer Chromebook 15 C910 / CB5-571 / CB3-531 series laptop all around Designed to perfectly fit the 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook 15 C910 / CB5-571 / CB3-531 series laptop and protect ALL corners NOT compatible with any other Acer / non-Acer laptop models, including Acer C710 / C720 / CB3-311 / CB5-311 series Chromebook, Aspire V5-131 series, etc Designed with Retractable feet at the rear bottom to let you type more comfortably. It also helps to prolong your laptop's life with BETTER heat ventilation from features like retractable feet and more wider ventilation slots 2-piece light-weight (12 oz or 340 g) shell easily snaps on and off