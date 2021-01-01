iPad Tripod Mount Adapter Universal Tablet Clamp Holder Fits Ipad Ipad Air Ipad Mini Microsoft Surface Nexus and Most Tablets Use on Tripod Monopod.

Best Quality Guranteed. Adjustable tablet tripod mount adapter fits any 7 to 9-Inch (measured diagonally) devices Mount your tablet to a Tripod, Monopod, Selfie Stick, or any tripod with standard 1/4'-20 thread Supports iPad mini in both portrait & landscape orientation. Supports phablets and Samsung Tab 7.0 series in portrait orientation. Supports iPad 2/3/4/Air/Air2 only in landscape orientation Additional Friction Pad for your use when the tablet is thin or ultra-thin, increasing the friction between holder and tablet to prevent your tablet from slipping out or falling down Easy adjustable width, with easy and secure lock. Fits most best-selling tablets - including Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab all models, etc