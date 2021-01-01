iPad Pro 129 Case 20172015 Old Model1st 2nd Gen iPad Pro 129 Inch Cover Smart Folio Stand Protective Translucent Frosted Back Cases with Auto.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Great Compatibility] - Both work with Apple new iPad Pro 12.9 inch 2017 Edition [ A1670 / A1671 ] and iPad Pro 12.9 inch 2015 [ A1584 / A1652 ] Edition (not included Apple pencil and iPad device). Not Compatible with any other iPad model. Please search " for other size. [With Pencil Holder] - Light weight + Slim design, back cover is half-transparent and finished with Matt and rugged transparent TPU, and the front cover combined with Apple pencil holder. [Auto Sleep/Wake] - Tri-fold magnetic cover supports smart automatic sleep/wake function. [Unique Protection] - The four corners of the back shell are processed by high quality TPC which deliberately thickening to avoid damage when equipment emergency falls. [ Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective case with one meter drop tested].Premium PU Leather [detachable] front Smart Cover + Clear/Matt/Transparent back cover, combined of h