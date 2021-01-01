iPad Pro 129 2020 2018 Keyboard Case7 Colors Backlit Detachable Black Keyboard Slim Leather Folio Smart Cover for iPad Pro 1294th Gen 20203rd Gen.

Best Quality Guranteed. Keyboard Case for iPad Pro 12.9 inch 2020 & 2018 - This high quality iPad Pro 12.9 inch protective keyboard cover is specifilly designed for iPad Pro 12.9' 4th Generation 2020(Model: A2229 / A2069 / A2232 / A2233), iPad Pro 12.9' 3rd Generation 2018 Released (Model: A1876 / A2014 / A1895 / A1983).Please check back bottom of your iPad to find the model number. Detachable & Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard- 3 levels of brightness and 7 vibrant colors make typing fun and easy in the dark or the light, and its round style keys are quiet and comfortable. The keyboard can be attached to the case magnetically, if not needed, it can be removed. Bluetooth connectivity is easy. Auto Sleep/Wake Function & Support Apple Pencil Wireless Charging - It automatically wakes or puts your iPad to sleep when it is opened or closed, save much power for your iPad. The iPad Pro 12.9 inch Keyboard Case Support apple pencil pair a