iPad Pro 11 Case 2nd Gen 20202018 with Builtin Screen Protector and Pencil Holder Supports 2nd Gen Pencil Charging Mode360° Kickstand Shoulder.

Best Quality Guranteed. The case only compatible with 2020 iPad Pro 11 Inch Tablet 2nd Generation,(Model: A2228, A2068, A2230, A2231),Please confirm the model carefully before purchase. 3 in 1 construction with premium PC and shock-absorbing TPU material, high-strength anti-drop and anti-shock, can maximize the protection of your iPad from damage. Sturdy 360 degrees swivel foldable kickstand, easy to type, watch videos, meetings, construction and outdoor work. Equipped with an adjustable hand strap, you can hold the iPad firmly with one hand without affecting your work at all. Easy to put on and take off. The precise incision does not affect your access to other functions at all.(Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons)