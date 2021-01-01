iPad Mini Case Kids Shockproof Handle Stand Cover & (Tempered Glass Screen Protector) for iPad Mini, Mini 2, Mini 3 and iPad Mini Retina Models (Green)

Best Quality Guranteed. Unique Silicone Design High Quality Silicone Soft Gel Childproof Case fits for Apple ipadmini3, ipadmini2, ipadmini and iPad Mini Retina Models Built with kids friendly silicone materials, non-slip, anti-dust and scratch-free; easy to install, remove, wash and clean;Drop Resistant, Shock Proof features Offer Extreme Protections This Kid Friendly, Child Proof Durable Covers Protect the Back as well as the Side while Still Maintaining Light Weight The precise cut-outs enable you to enjoy all of its features, while it is fully protected against impacts and scratches What is in the package: 1 x silicone case; 1 x Tempered Glass Screen Protector;1 x Lanyard