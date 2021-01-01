iPad Mini Case Kids Case Shock Proof Handle Stand Kids Friendly Cover Case for iPad Mini 5 4 3 2 1 Apple iPad Mini Cover Case for iPad Mini.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with iPad Mini 5th generation (A2133, A2124, A2125, A2126)iPad Mini 4th gen (A1538, A1550)iPad Mini 3rd generation (A1599, A1600), iPad Mini 2nd gen (A1489, A1490, A1491)and iPad Mini 1st generation (A1432, A1454, A1455) iPad Mini Case for Kids - Snug-fitting mini iPad Kids case with built-in stand allows hands-free viewing in different angles iPad Mini Cases - Precise cutouts allow full access to charging port, speakers, cameras, earphone, volume and power buttons Case for iPad mini, large handle, convenient for little kids to use. Adorable elephant pattern at the back, super cute, ideal gift for family and friends Shop with Confidence - If the item you've received is defective in any way, don't hesitate to e-mail us for free replacement or refund