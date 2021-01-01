iPad Mini case Keyboard 5th 2019 4th 2015 Generation 7.9 inch Backlit, 7 Color Backlight 360 Degree Rotatable 180 Flip Swivel Wireless Folio Cover.

Best Quality Guranteed. PERFECTLY PORTABLE: whether you're a blogger, writer, designer, professional or student, iPad mini 5 7.9inch 2019 5th Gen keyboard case offers you a smart, stylish and practical solution to your everyday needs. After a 3 hours charge, you'll be good to go for a full 60 hours of use. COMPREHENSIVE PROTECTION: your device will be in safe hands encased within a highly durable polycarbonate shell that features both impact resistant corners and a reinforced aluminum hinge. EXPERTLY CRAFTED: the case features a smart 7.9 inch island keyboard Attachment for optimal typing - ideal for taking fast and concise notes on the move. Rotate the screen up to 180 and 360 view angle to effortlessly display your work presentation or watch your favorite show. ENHANCED TECHNOLOGY: the RGB color backlit keyboard allows you to use your iPad mini 5 2019 7.9 inch at all hours, day and night. Not to worry if you drift off - the case works with your devic