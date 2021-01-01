From l.a. colors cosmetics

iPad Mini case iPad Mini 2 case iPad Mini 3 case Heavy Duty Full Body Rugged Protective Case Whit Auto SleepWake Up Stand Folio Three Layer Design.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Three Layer Protection design better fit iPad mini 1 (A1432, A1454, A1455), iPad mini 2 (A1489, A1490, A1491), iPad mini 3 (A1599, A1600) NOT compatible with iPad mini 4 The precise cutout design allows all ports, Port covers keep out dust and debris Face cover support, a variety of viewing angle Heavy Duty Full Body Protective your iPad from Accidental Drop Damage and Wear Smart Case Removable Magnetic cover with Auto wake/sleep

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com