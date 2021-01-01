From l.a. colors cosmetics
iPad Mini case iPad Mini 2 case iPad Mini 3 case Heavy Duty Full Body Rugged Protective Case Whit Auto SleepWake Up Stand Folio Three Layer Design.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Three Layer Protection design better fit iPad mini 1 (A1432, A1454, A1455), iPad mini 2 (A1489, A1490, A1491), iPad mini 3 (A1599, A1600) NOT compatible with iPad mini 4 The precise cutout design allows all ports, Port covers keep out dust and debris Face cover support, a variety of viewing angle Heavy Duty Full Body Protective your iPad from Accidental Drop Damage and Wear Smart Case Removable Magnetic cover with Auto wake/sleep