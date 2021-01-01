iPad Mini 5th Gen Case 2019 iPad Mini 432 Case Embossed Cat Tree PU Leather Folio Stand Case with Auto WakeSleep Smart Magnetic Cover for Apple.

Specifically designed for Apple iPad Mini 5 Generation (2019 model) ONLY. Environment friendly material used, functional and Comfortable to use. Smart Auto Wake/ Sleep Feature - Automatically wakes or puts your device to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Wallet Case Design - Built-in 2 card holders and inner pocket to put your business cards/ credit cards / bank cards and cash, which is very convenient. Precise Cutouts - Full access to your ports, buttons, speakers, and camera. This is a one piece case, the front and back does not separate. Magnetic Closure - Flexible and secure enough to hold it open and shut. Synthetic Leather outside and soft TPU silicone gel inside to protect your iPad from scratches, dust and give full protection.