From digitalpersona inc.
2 Pack iPad Mini 5 Screen Protector iPad Mini 4 Screen Protector Tempered Glass BubbleFree Easy Install Apple Pencil Compatible for 79inch iPad.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Screen protector for Apple iPad mini 5th generation 7.9 inch 2019 released, compatible with iPad mini 4th generation 7.9 inch (previous generation). 9H hardness provide maximum protection the iPad from unwanted scuffs and scratches by knife, keys and some other hard substances. Oleophobicity coating reduces fingerprints and oily streaks. Thickness 0.33mm helps maintain the original touch experience. Package including: 2 x Screen protector, 2 x Dry & Wet wiper and Guide sticker