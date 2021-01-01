iPad Mini 4 Case Ultra Slim Lightweight Stand Case with Translucent Frosted Back Smart Cover for 2015 Apple iPad Mini 4 4th Generation iPad Mini.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed exclusively for 2015 Apple iPad mini 4 (4th generation iPad mini, mini4) (Not compatible with any other devices) Ultra slim and lightweight hard back design adds minimal bulk while offers your device great protection The translucent frosted back cover allows you to see the Apple icon through your favorite color, while protects your device against fingerprints and scratches Classic and professional design; Full access to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons) Support auto Sleep/Wake feature; Magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off