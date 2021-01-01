iPad Mini 1 2 3 Vintage Brown Book Type Leather Case Flip Cover, Miniko(TM) Modern Slim Book Style Case for iPad Mini 1 2 3 Premium PU Leather.

Compatible: Apple iPad Mini 1 2 3 (model # A1432, A1454, A1489, A1491, A1599, A1600, A1601), Modern unique design, classic retro ancient book style. Made from high grade PU leather + Inner superfine fiber, so good hand-feelings waterproof, slip proof, dirt proof and scratch resistant, easy to clean and durable Auto Sleep/Wake: Built-in smart magnet to control the sleep/wake function as well as keeping the cover closed. Hands-Free Stand Design: High stand stability, adjust different angles as you like, remain comfortable for multi-viewing angles when you watch video. All features are accessible. GIVE AN AMAZING LOOK TO YOUR IPAD with this case, typing position and multiple viewing angles with anti-slip rubber