iPad Keyboard Case for iPad 102 7th Generation 2019 7 Colors Backlit Detachable Keyboard Builtin Touchpad amp Pencil Holder for iPad 102 InchiPad.

Best Quality Guranteed. BRIGHT ADJUSTABLE BACKLIT KEYBOARD: Our iPad case has seven vibrant color schemes and three brightness settings depending on your preferences. Our island style keys offer fun, quiet and convenience whether in the dark or in a lighted room. Colors include Blue, Yellow, Purple, Cyan, White, Red, Green. Build-in Touchpad Perfect combination: QWERTY keyboard comes with a touchpad, which support multi-finger function will offer a great aid when you do not have a mouse in hand. Touchpad SUPPORT Android, Windows and Apple IOS 13 (Need open assistiveTouch on iPad). APPLE PENCIL HOLDER INCLUDED: Our keyboard comes with a slot for holding your Apple pencil stylus that lets you effortlessly reach for your pen whenever you want to use the touch pen function. Enjoy sleekness on the go. INFINITE VIEWING ANGLES: Our keyboards case for iPads lets you enjoy excellent hands-free tasks on your smart device whether you are watching a movie, playing ga