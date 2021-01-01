From tasco
iPad Case with Keyboard 8th7th Gen 102 iPad Pro 105Air 3rd Gen 2019 2017 Detachable WirelessBT Keyboard Upgraded Upper Pencil Holder Folio Smart.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. FOR IPAD 10.2 INCH - This ipad keyboard case is designed for New iPad 7th Generation 10.2 inch 2019 release(Model Number: A2197/A2198/A2200). Please be kindly check your iPad back model before purchasing. NOT fit other iPad models. DETACHABLE WIRELESS KEYBOARD CASE - The magnetic Bluetooth keyboard is magnetically attached, the case and keyboard are separated, not one-piece, the keyboard can be removed from the case. They can be folded like a book, easy to carry around, the well-made case gives you comfortable touch, Bluetooth connection, easy to use, it's perfect for writing, taking notes, typing and working. INFINITE VIEWING ANGLES - Our iPad keyboard case design features a removable keyboard that transforms your iPad into a laptop or your favorite book in less than a second. In laptop mode, the thoughtful design easily adjusts to whatever comfortable angle suits you best. Perfect for working, wr