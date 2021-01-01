iPad Air 3rd Gen 105 2019 iPad Pro 105 2017 Case Ultra Slim Lightweight Stand Smart Case Shell with Translucent Frosted Back Cover for Apple iPad.

Designed exclusively for Apple iPad Air (3rd Gen) 10.5 Inch 2019 (Model Number: A2123 / A2152 / A2153 / A2154) and iPad Pro 10.5 Inch 2017 (Model Number: A1701 / A1709 / A1852), Not compatible with any other devices Ultra slim and lightweight hard back design adds minimal bulk while offers your device great protection The translucent frosted back cover allows you to see the Apple icon through your favorite color, while protects your device against fingerprints and scratches Classic and professional design; Full access to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons), but NOT support Smart Keyboard in this case Support auto Sleep/Wake feature; Magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off