ProCase iPad Air 3 10.5' 2019 / iPad Pro 10.5' 2017 Black Companion Back Case Bundle with Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This Pack Contains: 1x Companion Back Case + 1x Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPad Air (3rd Generation) 10.5 Inch 2019 (Model: A2123 A2152 A2153 A2154) and iPad Pro 10.5 Inch 2017 (Model: A1701 A1709 A1852) Premium composition leather exterior and smooth interior lining offer great protection against daily use; Flexible TPE edge absorbs accidental bump and easily puts your iPad into the case Works great with the smart keyboard and smart cover (smart keyboard and smart cover Not included); Built-in Apple Pencil holder access to your pen conveniently; Slim and lightweight easy to carry around 9H hardness surface with Super HD transparency; True touch sensitivity; Ultra thin (0.33mm thickness); Rounded edge integration Bubble-free installation only take seconds; Advanced silicon adhesive no residue when removing; Scratch resistant; Shock-resistant; anti-oil and anti-fingerprints.