From retrak
iPad Air 2 Case iPad 97 Inch 2017 2018 Case PU Leather Case Card Slots Flip Wallet Cover with Stand for iPad Air 2 Air 1 iPad 97 Inch 2017 2018.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for iPad Air 2, Air 1, iPad 9.7 inch 2017 2018 release. NOT FOR IPAD PRO 9.7'. Auto Wake/ Sleep Feature. Automatically wakes or puts your device to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Adjustable stand with multi-viewing angles which was perfect for video-chatting and movie-watching. Hands-free Sturdy Kickstand Feature: High stand stability, adjust different angles to prop up your iPad while watch movies, video chat or read ebooks. High quality PU leather exterior and soft silicon gel interior, fashion design and Lightweight case with a stylus holder (stylus pen & cleaning cloth are included as gifts).