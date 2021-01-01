ipad Air 12 Case ipad 20172018 97 inch 5th6th Generation Case Premium Leather Adjustable Angle Stand Protective Cover Sky Wave

Best Quality Guranteed. [Compatibility]: Exclusively Designed for Apple iPad 9.7 inch, 2018 iPad 6th Generation (Model number A1893 A1954) / 2017 iPad 5th Generation (Model number A1822 A1823), also fit iPad Air 2 (Model Number: A1566 A1567) / iPad Air (Model Number: A1474 A1475 A1476) , NOT compatible Ipad 4th Gen with other iPad model. [Outstanding Design]: A range of striking pattern design available for you to choose, Search iPad case For more wonderful fashion cover. [Reliable Auto Sleep/Wake]: Build in magnets ensure the auto sleep/wake function engages quickly every time. It helps extend your iPads battery life. [Full Protection]: Premium thickening TPU back case and durable front leather cover help protect your iPad from daily bumps scrapes and accidental drops. [Lifetime Promise]: All products purchased from Dopup will have lifetime quality promise. If you are not satisfied with our products o