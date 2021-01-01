iPad 97 Case 20182017 iPad 6th5th Gen Case with Pencil Holder Premium Leather Folio Stand Case Auto WakeSleep Magnetic Protective Cover for iPad.

Perfectly fit for New iPad 9.7 Inch 2018 6th Gen (A1893/A1954), iPad 9.7 Inch 2017 5th Gen (A1822/A1823), iPad Air 2 (A1566/A1567), iPad Air (A1474/A1475/A1476). Auto Sleep/Wake Function: Automatically wakes or puts your iPad Air to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Hands-Free Stand Design: High stand stability, adjust different angles as you like, remain comfortable when you watch video or read ebooks. Magnetic Closure Design: Flexible and secure enough to hold it open or shut. Perfect fit to camera lens and screen, easy and quick access to all the buttons. Material: Made of high quality synthetic leather, specially designed for the iPad Air, NOT FIT for any other models. Each case will bonus with 1 Stylus Pen, 1 Clean Cloth and 60 Days Warranty from Inc.