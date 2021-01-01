From vht paints

iPad 97 2018Gen 6 2017Gen 5 Case for Kids Durable Shockproof Protective Handle Bumper Stand Cover with Screen Protector for 97 inch iPad Latest.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with iPad 9.7' 2018(6th Gen, Model: A1893, A1954),iPad 9.7' 2017(5th Gen, Model: A1822, A1823),iPad Air 1(Model: A1474, A1475, A1476),iPad Air 2(Model: A1566, A1567), iPad Pro 9.7 (Model: A1673, A1674, A1675).NOTE: NOT work for New Air 10.5'(3rd Gen,2019) or New iPad 10.2 and iPad 9.7' 1/2/3/4.Pls refer the compatible model table at 2nd image. Made from a lightweight, durable, kid-safe, impact-resistant eva & rubber material, provides protection against bumps and drops Non-slip Handle grip is designed to be easy for little hands to carry, it also fits adults Precise cut-outs for buttons, ports and cameras, easy access to all features without removing the case 2 built-in foldable kickstands can stand up your ipad on the desk for hands-free horizontal viewing angle or typing position.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com