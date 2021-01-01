iPad 8th Generation 20207th Gen2019 102 inch Keyboard Case Slim Folio Cover Removable Detachable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Apple Pencil.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fit New iPad 7th Generation 10.2' 2019,Model Number: A2197, A2198, A2200. Can NOT be compatible with other iPad Models. Please kindly check bee purchase. ULTRA THIN DESIGN: Made of soft TPU case with magnetic suction function, great protection against daily use(scratches and bumps). REMOVABLE KEYBOARD: Comtable ABS keys create an easy, fast and smooth typing experience. AUTO SLEEP/WAKE: automatically wakes or puts the iPad to sleep when it is opened or closed. Built in Pencil Holder: place your Apple Pencil eftlessly whenever you want, easily to carry your Apple pencil with your device. Convert your iPad into a MacBook and easily adjust the viewing angle.