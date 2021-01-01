iPad 7th8th Generation CaseCompatible iPad 8th Generation2020 ReleasesiPad Case 102 Case with Pencil Holder Lightweight Smart Cover with Soft TPU.

Compatible for New iPad 10.2 2019Specially designed for New iPad 10.2 model (7th Generation 2019 release)(Model Number: A2197 / A2198 / A2200). NOT compatible with the iPad 2018/2017 or any other models. Built-in Apple Pencil HolderBuilt-in Apple Pencil Holder makes it easy to pull out and store your pencil, avoid falling out while walking.(Pencil NOT included). Slim TPU & Full Corner ProtectionWith soft smooth TPU material exterior back smart cover and microfiber. Opaque & Thick and durable, while other brands are transparent shells. Buit-in Magnet secures the case closure, Preventing your device from shock, drop and scratch. Strong Tri-fold StandBackside folds become stand, dual standing positions, It is stable to hold your ipad and easy adjustable position, give you the comfortable angles to typing and viewing. Auto Sleep/WakeBuilt-in magnetic strip provides auto sleep / wake features, energy-saving and operates iPad when cover is opened and closed. Full access to a