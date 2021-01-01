From horizon trading company

iPad 7th Generation Case iPad 102 2019 Case Slim Lightweight Trifold Smart Shell with Translucent Frosted Back Auto SleepWake Premium Shockproof.

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility: Perfectly fit with Apple iPad 10.2 inch 2019 7th Generation (Model Number: A2197 / A2198 / A2200). It is Not compatible with any other devices. Please check back bottom of your iPad to find the model number Classic and professional design: front cover made of premium quality synthetic leather with soft microfiber liner; And the translucent frosted back cover allows you to see the Apple icon through your favorite color, while protects your device against fingerprints and scratches Trifold stand Hands-free design: Built-in magnets, fold into a stand. Tri-fold front cover with dual standing positions for enjoy the most comfortable keyboard-typing and movie-viewing Reliable Auto Sleep/Wake: Stronger magnets ensure the auto sleep/wake function engages quickly every time, save energy and extend battery life Slim & Lightweight: Slim and lightweight add no bulk to your iPad, you could carry it everytime and everywhere

